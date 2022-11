"Pressured parents" remain anxious about post-COVID era "Pressured parents" say they're anxious about the post-COVID era, particularly when it comes to their finances and their childrens' well being. Laura Meckler, a national education writer at the Washington Post; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former FDA commissioner; and Emily Oster, an economist at Brown University, take a closer look at some of the concerns facing this group.