Pressure rises on White House to speed up evacuations in Afghanistan The president met with members of his national security team on Thursday to discuss evacuations on the ground in Afghanistan. Officials say 12,000 people have been evacuated since the end of July. But thousands more remain, and there's increasing pressure on the Biden administration to fly Americans and Afghan allies out safely and as quickly as possible. CBS News' Weijia Jiang and Norah O'Donnell report on the latest developments. Then David Morey, task force leader and member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent for Reuters, join CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.