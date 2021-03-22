Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pressure grows for U.S. to respond to Iraq crisis

President Obama is talking regularly to his national security team and the White House says all options are possible except troops on the ground. Bill Plante reports on how pressure for the U.S. to take some kind of action is building.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.