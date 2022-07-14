Pressed on upcoming Saudi meeting, Biden says he "always brings up human rights" President Biden said he "always brings up human rights" as he prepares to travel to Saudi Arabia, but he stopped short of promising to talk with the Saudis about the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mr. Biden, who's on his first trip to the Middle East as president, remarked on the issue at a news conference in Jerusalem on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid. "I always bring up human rights, but my position on Khashoggi has been so clear. If anyone doesn't understand it -- in Saudi Arabia or anywhere else -- then they haven't been around for a while," he said. He and Lapid also stressed the importance of keeping Iran from producing nuclear weapons, and they expressed their support for Ukraine.