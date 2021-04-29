President's son-in-law has voluntarily agreed to be interviewed as part of a Senate committee's investigation into the Russian activities surrounding the 2016 election President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, will be questioned by the Senate Intelligence Committee about his contacts with Russia. He is the first White House official to agree to speak to the panel. Major Garrett joins CBSN to discuss that as well as Kushner's new role in the Trump administration leading the new White House office of American innovation.