Live

Watch CBSN Live

Presidential field heats up with more official announcements coming

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham will officially announce his bid for the White House, making him the ninth Republican to launch a campaign for his party's presidential nomination. Jeb Bush is also expected to officially announce later this week. The new host of "Face the Nation" and CBS News political director John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the crowded and growing field of GOP contenders for the presidency.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.