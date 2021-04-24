Live

Watch CBSN Live

Presidential election grabs attention of students

The day-to-day drama of the 2016 presidential election has captured the attention of students, and has been an opportunity for teachers to educate about the strengths and weaknesses of democracy. Mireya Villarreal has more.
