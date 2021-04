2016 candidates turn up rhetoric over replacing Justice Scalia Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is blasting Senate Republicans who say the next president should appoint the successor to Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Clinton posted a barrage of tweets late last night writing, "I have news for Republicans who would put politics over the Constitution: Refusing to do your duty isn’t righteous, it's disgraceful.” Jan Crawford reports on the possible candidates for the high court.