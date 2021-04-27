Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Trump says he was told torture "works"

President Trump said he would not be opposed to bringing back torture as a means to combat terrorism. Former CIA covert operations officer Mike Baker joins Elaine Quijano on 'Red and Blue' to explain "enhanced interrogation" techniques.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.