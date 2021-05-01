Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Trump, Pope Francis meet at Vatican

President Trump and his entourage met Pope Francis at the Vatican Wednesday, months after the two clashed during the 2016 presidential election. Notre Dame theology professor Candida Moss discusses the historic visit on CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.