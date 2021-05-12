Trump nominates Gina Haspel for CIA director Gina Haspel has been tapped to replace CIA director Mike Pompeo as leader of the agency, after President Trump fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and named Pompeo his successor. If confirmed, Haspel will be the first female director of the CIA, but there is some controversy surrounding her nomination. Michael Morell is a former acting director of the CIA and a CBS News senior national security contributor. He joins CBSN to discuss the changes, and what Haspel's leadership will mean for the agency.