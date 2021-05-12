Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump names Gina Haspel as new CIA director

Career intelligence officer Gina Haspel has been tapped to head the CIA after director Mike Pompeo was named to replace Rex Tillerson as Secretary of State. CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN with details.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.