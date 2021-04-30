Live

President Trump meets with Italy's Prime Minister

President Trump greeted the Prime Minister of Italy, Paolo Gentiloni, at the White House on Thursday. The two will hold a joint press conference where Trump is likely to be asked about the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.
