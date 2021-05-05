Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Trump gives update on Irma response

CBS News' Paula Reid, joining CBSN from the White House, says President Trump is pleased with first responders. One major concern is whether or not FEMA has the funding needed to respond to natural disasters like Irma.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.