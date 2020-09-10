Trump dismisses Bob Woodward's question on white privilege: "You really drank the Kool-Aid" In an interview with veteran journalist Bob Woodward, President Trump acknowledged there is institutional racism in the U.S., but he dismissed a question about white privilege by saying, "You really drank the Kool-Aid." Elaine Quijano of CBSN's "Red & Blue" discusses the president's comments and his rally in Michigan with CBS News political correspondent Ed O'keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, and NPR political correspondent Asma Khalid, co-host of the NPR Politics podcast. (Disclosure: "Rage" is distributed by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS)