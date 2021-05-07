Live

President Trump begins high-stakes trip to Asia

The President will be making stops in five countries in Asia for talks on trade, security and the North Korea nuclear threat. This comes as the Mueller Russia investigation heats up back home. AP White House reporter Zeke Miller breaks it all down.
