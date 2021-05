President Trump and President Putin meet at G20 summit President Trump and Russian President Putin finally met at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. They exchanged handshakes and pleasantries for the cameras, with Mr. Trump saying that "positive things" will come from Russia. Mark Simakovsky, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center, along with CBS News' Major Garrett and national security consultant Fran Townsend join CBSN to discuss the meeting.