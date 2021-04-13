Live

President Obama's Super Bowl 50 pick revealed

During the live Super Bowl pre-show interview at the White House, Gayle King asked President Obama to predict which team he thought would win the Super Bowl. Did he get it right? Watch the video to see his pick.
