Live

Watch CBSN Live

President Obama warns Donald Trump about Russia

At a joint news conference Thursday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Obama said that he hopes President-elect Donald Trump will tough on Russia when needed. CBS News foreign correspondent Margaret Brennan joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.