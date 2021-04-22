Live

President Obama vetoes 9/11 bill

President Obama vetoed a bill that would allow the families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia, saying it would hurt national security interests. Congress is expected to override the veto. CBSN's Vlad Duthiers and Kristine Johnson have the latest.
