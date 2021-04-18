Live

President Obama: "They target gays and lesbians"

President Obama spoke to the media about what the government knows about the mass shooting in Orlando. He categorized the attack as "homegrown extremism." He also spoke of how extremist organizations like ISIS and al Qaeda target the LGBT community.
