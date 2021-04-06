Live

President Obama makes historic visit to prison

President Obama met with inmates at the El Reno Facility in Oklahoma on Thursday, making him the first president in U.S. history to visit a federal correctional facility. CBS News correspondent Mark Albert reports from the White House.
