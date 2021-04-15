Live

President Obama arrives in Cuba on historic visit

President Barack Obama is the first sitting U.S. President to visit Cuba in nearly 90 years. He will meet with Cuban President Raul Castro during his stay, and attend the historic Cuba vs. Tampa Bay Rays baseball game this week.
