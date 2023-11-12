President Isaac Herzog says Israel is "doing our utmost according to international humanitarian law" As the death toll among Palestinians continues to climb, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tells "Face the Nation" that Israel is "doing our utmost according to international humanitarian law." "I'm saying outright, we are doing our best in conjunction with the United States, we are listening very carefully to the United States government, to the White House, to our friends in the United States, and of course, to our friends around the world," Herzog said.