President-elect Trump's relationship with Elon Musk raises ethics concerns Elon Musk and President-elect Donald Trump met in Texas Tuesday to watch as Musk's company SpaceX test launched its largest rocket. The two have had a close relationship throughout the election, but it spotlights potential conflicts of interest. Musk's companies SpaceX and Tesla have more than $13 billion in government contracts. Commercial rocket launches like the one Trump attended are regulated by the federal government, and SpaceX has complained that some of those regulations are slowing down technology.