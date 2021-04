President-elect Trump softens positions at New York Times meeting President-elect Donald Trump has chosen South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Haley is the first woman chosen for a Cabinet-level job in the new administration. Mr. Trump flew to Florida for Thanksgiving after an on-the-record interview with reporters from the New York Times. Chip Reid reports on why some of his loudest supporters are unhappy with what he said.