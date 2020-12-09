President-elect pledges 100 million vaccine doses for Americans in first 100 days in office Laying out his plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic, President-elect Joe Biden said Tuesday he wants 100 million vaccine doses given to Americans in his first 100 days. The announcement came as Biden continues to select cabinet picks. CBS News has learned he plans to nominate Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and Tom Vilsack as Secretary of Agriculture, a post he held during the Obama Administration. Ed O'Keefe reports.