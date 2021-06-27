Live

Biden walks back comments linking infrastructure deal to reconciliation bill

Over the weekend President Biden issued a statement walking back his comments after he told reporters on Thursday that he would not sign an infrastructure deal without a separate larger bill to address other Democratic priorities, like child care and climate change. CBS News political reporter Grace Segers and CBSN political contributor and White House reporter for The Associated Press Zeke Miller join CBSN's Lana Zak with more on the future of the bill and how the White House is trying to ease concerns about inflation.
