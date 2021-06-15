Report: President Biden to press Putin on humanitarian relief for Syria In addition to confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin over cyberattacks and his crackdown on internal dissent, President Biden is expected to urge the Russian leader to expand the flow of humanitarian aid into Syria after its devastating civil war. Foreign Policy magazine's senior diplomatic reporter Colum Lynch joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on how Russia has been blocking access to rebel-held regions, and concerns about stability in Afghanistan as U.S. troops withdraw.