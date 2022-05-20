CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Biden visits South Korea amid "real risk of some kind of provocation"
Two Secret Service agents sent home after off-duty incident in Seoul
Bill de Blasio says he's running for Congress
20 years after string of hospital deaths, ex-nurse charged with murder
The next shock for homeowners: Surging property tax assessments
12,212 children reentered U.S. border custody after being expelled
Searchers find missing hiker dead, his dog alive next to him
2 killed, 8 wounded in mass shooting outside a Chicago McDonald's
Central Park birder gets his own TV show
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
President Biden visits South Korea
President Biden has landed in South Korea to kick off his tour and meetings with top leaders. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes is traveling with the president, and joins CBS News Mornings with more on the trip.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On