Biden tours Ida damage in New York and New Jersey President Biden on Tuesday surveyed the storm damage from the remnants of Hurricane Ida in parts of New Jersey and New York. He called the storm an opportunity to acknowledge the reality of climate change as extreme weather events become more common. CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez, and Axios congressional correspondent Alayna Treene join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the president's domestic policy agenda, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Doha, Qatar.