President Biden to unveil $2 trillion infrastructure plan President Biden is set to unveil an ambitious $2 trillion infrastructure bill. The White House says the administration's "American Jobs Plan" will address climate change and the growing economic competition with China. Almost a third of the money will go to repairing America's roads, bridges and airports and installing 500,000 electric car charging stations across the country. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN with the details.