President Biden to receive second COVID-19 booster shot President Biden is scheduled to receive his second COVID-19 booster shot Wednesday, a day after the Food and Drug Administration authorized a second booster shot for immunocompromised Americans and those 50 and older. CBS News' medical contributor Dr. David Agus joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss the booster and other COVID-related developments, including a new website launched by the administration.