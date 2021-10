Biden takes on larger role in spending bill negotiations President Biden is still working with progressives and moderates on the framework for a social and climate spending bill. Plus, Senate Democrats predict a rough road ahead in the 2022 midterms. CBS News' congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave, Washington Post congressional correspondent Marianna Sotomayor and Politico White House correspondent Christopher Cadelago join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano with more.