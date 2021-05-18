Biden supports cease-fire between Israel and Gaza in 2nd week of violence In a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, President Biden expressed "support" for a cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas, according to the White House. Since May 10, attacks between the two sides have caused widespread damage and left hundreds dead. CBS News' Imtiaz Tyab reports from Tel Aviv with the latest. Then, Ishaan Tharoor, a foreign affairs columnist for The Washington Post, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with his analysis.