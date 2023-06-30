President Biden outlines new plan after Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness President Biden delivered remarks criticizing the Supreme Court's decision to strike down his student loan forgiveness plan. In a 6-3 ruling Friday, the court's conservative majority said federal law does not allow the program to wipe out nearly half-a-trillion dollars in debt. Mr. Biden says he will take action to address the problem in other ways. Watch his full remarks and analysis in this CBS News Special Report.