President Biden drumming up Senate support for $3.5 trillion infrastructure deal President Biden has been meeting on Capitol Hill to try to solidify Democratic support for a record $3.5 trillion budget and infrastructure plan. The White House would need the support of all 50 Democratic senators to pass the bill. CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave has more on what's in the plan, and CBS News political reporter Grace Segers joins "CBSN AM" to discuss its chances.