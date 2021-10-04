President Biden says Republicans risk taking U.S. economy "over a cliff" amid debt ceiling standoff In a speech Monday, President Biden discussed this months' urgent deadline for Congress to take action to extend the government's ability to borrow money and pay off its debts. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBSN political contributor and White House reporter for the Associated Press Zeke Miller, and The Washington Post congressional reporter Marianna Sotomayor join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with the details.