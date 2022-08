Latest on President Biden's rebound COVID case President Biden is in isolation again after another positive COVID test over the weekend. His doctor calls it a rebound case, which can happen in patients who have been treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett reports on the latest, and then Dr. Mark Kline, physician-in-charge at the New Orleans Children's Hospital, joins Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the diagnosis.