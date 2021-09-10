President Biden pushes back on GOP criticism of COVID vaccine mandates President Biden is hitting back after Republican governors and lawmakers criticized him over new COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During a visit to a middle school in the nation's capital Friday, the president accused some GOP governors of being "cavalier" with the health of children and their communities. This comes as the Delta variant continues to fuel cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports on the president's COVID-19 action plan, then joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.