President Biden officially recognizes "Armenian Genocide" President Biden broke from his predecessors today by officially recognizing the 1915 mass killing of roughly 1.5 million Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as "genocide." Turkish officials quickly responded, denouncing Mr. Biden's statement. Doctor Bulent Aliriza is a senior associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies with a focus on U.S.-Turkish relations. He joined CBSN to discuss what the president's stance means for the relationship between the two NATO allies.