President Biden visits New Hampshire to sell infrastructure bill

President Biden promoted the infrastructure bill in New Hampshire, saying the bipartisan agreement he just signed will bring economic benefits across the country. He's also hoping for another legislative victory as House Democrats prepare to vote on his social and climate spending package in the coming days. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion and Alex Gangitano, White House correspondent for The Hill, joined CBSN to discuss.
