President Biden meets with mayors and police chiefs to discuss fighting crime President Biden met with federal and local leaders to discuss methods that have proven successful at reducing crime in cities across the country. It comes as the White House develops a new strategy to curb rising gun violence. CBS News' Skyler Henry, Politico's national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Stokols join "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss that as well as former President Trump's praise of Capitol rioters during a Fox News interview over the weekend.