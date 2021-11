President Biden hosting leaders of Canada and Mexico at the White House President Biden is meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in person for the first time at the White House today. CBS News correspondent Enrique Acevedo joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss what the leaders will likely be talking about, why they have elected not to hold a press conference, and the significance of the topic of trade at the summit.