President Biden hosts Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House President Joe Biden is hosting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the White House on Friday. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata explains the deteriorating situation as Afghanistan sees increasing Taliban aggression and U.S. troops withdraw. Michael Kugelman, the deputy director of the Asia program at the Wilson Center, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what both presidents expect from their meeting.