President Biden mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II and orders flags to be lowered to half-staff President Biden, who is the last U.S. president to have met with Queen Elizabeth II, visited the U.K. Embassy in Washington on Thursday with the first lady to offer their condolences about the late monarch, who died this week at 96. Flags at the White House and Capitol have been lowered to half-staff. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.