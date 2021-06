Biden and other G-7 leaders pledge to donate COVID-19 vaccines President Biden attended his first G-7 summit as U.S. commander in chief over the weekend in England. The G-7 leaders pledged to donate more than 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to lower-income nations around the world. Samir Kapadia, principal and chief operating officer for The Vogel Group, joins CBSN AM to discuss.