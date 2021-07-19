Live

Watch CBSN Live

Biden says rising inflation is temporary and White House remains "vigilant"

In a speech Monday, President Biden touted the economic recovery of the past six months and sought to ease concerns over rising inflation. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Wall Street Journal Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes, and The Washington Examiner's political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that, plus the latest on efforts to evacuate Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the war, and other Washington headlines.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.