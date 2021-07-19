Biden says rising inflation is temporary and White House remains "vigilant" In a speech Monday, President Biden touted the economic recovery of the past six months and sought to ease concerns over rising inflation. CBSN Washington reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, Wall Street Journal Capitol Hill reporter Siobhan Hughes, and The Washington Examiner's political and investigative reporter Sarah Westwood join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that, plus the latest on efforts to evacuate Afghans who assisted the U.S. during the war, and other Washington headlines.