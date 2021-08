President Biden denies U.S. intelligence predicted rapid collapse of Afghanistan President Biden says U.S. forces will remain in Afghanistan until every American citizen is out, and in an interview with ABC News he also pushed back on the notion that U.S. intelligence warned of the rapid fall of Kabul. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jang joined Laura Podesta on CBSN to discuss that plus the administration's latest steps on COVID-19 vaccines and mask mandates.