President Biden urges coronavirus vaccinations as Delta variant fuels rise in cases President Biden says getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is "a patriotic thing to do." As CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang reports, he's urging people to roll up their sleeves as the Delta variant fuels a rise in cases. Then, Dr. Jeremy Faust, an attending physician at Bringham and Women's Hospital Department of Emergency Medicine and an instructor at Harvard Medical School, joins CBSN to discuss the latest developments and what we know about the recently identified Lambda variant.